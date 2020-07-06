U.S. Highway 20 partly open after 2-vehicle crash at Santiam Junction

Accidents and Crashes

(Update: TripCheck shows road partly open)

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A two-vehicle crash Monday evening shut U.S. Highway 20 and state Highway 22 at the Santiam Junction, west of Santiam Pass, for a time, initial reports said.

The crash was reported around 6:20 p.m. and brought numerous first responders to the scene.

The road was closed a short time later, according to ODOT TripCheck. But low clouds reportedly kept an air ambulance from landing at the pass.

The road was partially open again before 7:30 ;.m.

We'll have more details as they become available.