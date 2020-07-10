Skip to Content
Accidents and Crashes
Serious crash closes Highway 97 north of Sunriver

SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- An apparent serious-injury crash led to closure of U.S. Highway 97 just north of Sunriver Friday evening, initial reports indicated.

The single-vehicle crash was reported around 6:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of the highway near milepost 151. just north of the Cottonwood Road exit to Sunriver.

The highway was closed a short time later so an air ambulance could land and take a patient to St. Charles Bend.

We'll update as we get more information Track updates at our ODOT TripCheck page.

