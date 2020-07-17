Salem man killed in helicopter crash

Accidents and Crashes

MEHAMA, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Salem man was killed Friday morning in the crash of a helicopter that was working in a Christmas tree field in rural Marion County, sheriff's deputies said.

Deputies were dispatched shortly before 9 a.m. to the reported crash in the 21000 block of Fern Ridge Road SE, just north of Mehama.

Stayton Fire District crews were first to arrive and found the downed helicopter in a tree line next to a Christmas tree field.

The helicopter, a 1960 Hiller, was spraying a nearby Christmas tree field at the time of the crash, deputies said. They identified the pilot as Terry Harchenko, 65, of Salem.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were called in to investigate the cause of the crash.