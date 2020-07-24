Young Foster Lake jet ski crash victim dies; new investigation details out

Accidents and Crashes

SWEET HOME, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 6-year-old boy has died of injuries suffered when a jet ski struck him and another child earlier this week near the shore of a swimming area at Foster Lake, Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon said Friday as he revealed new details of the crash investigation.

A 23-year-old man was operating a 2020 Sea-Doo on the west side of the Lewis Creek Park swimming area on Monday afternoon when he lost control of the watercraft, Yon said.

An investigation found that the Sea-Doo was stationary and the operator was adjusting equipment when he fell off. The sheriff said it then sped away from the man, striking two 6-year-olds as it continued to the west side of the swimming area and crashed into the bank.

Zachary Maynard died Monday and Kennedy Swenson is continuing to undergo medical treatment, the sheriff said.

“Our hearts and prayers are with the families involved in this tragic incident,” Yon said.

The Ski-Doo operator is still cooperating in the ongoing investigation, Yon said, as more witnesses are still being contacted, along with inspections of equipment. Anyone with information, video or photos that could assist in the investigation was encouraged to contact Detective Colin Pyle at the Linn County Sheriff’s Office at 541-967-3950.