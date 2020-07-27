Climber dies in fall on Mount Jefferson; recovery effort being organized

Accidents and Crashes

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 65-year-old climber fell several hundred feet to his death high on the slopes of Mount Jefferson on Saturday and efforts to coordinate his recovery are under way, Jefferson County Sheriff Jim Adkins said Monday night.

The man was with a group of three or four others who hiked in from the west side of the 10,495-foot peak.

The accident occurred at about 9,000 feet elevation, on the east side of the mountain, which straddles the Jefferson, Marion and Linn County lines, as well as a portion of the Warm Springs Indian Reservation. It’s Oregon’s second-highest mountain, after 11,250-foot Mount Hood.

Adkins said the man’s family had been notified, but his name and other details were not immediately available, including whether the group of climbers were climbing or descending from the summit when the fall occurred.

Because the climber fell on a very challenging part of the peak to access, a helicopter is likely to play a key role in the recovery effort that will involve rescue teams from several counties, including Deschutes County, the sheriff said.