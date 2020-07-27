Turner man killed in Hwy. 22 three-vehicle crash

Accidents and Crashes

GATES, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Turner man was killed and another driver was injured Sunday in a three-vehicle crash on state Highway 22 in Marion County that closed the road for about 6 1/2 hours, Oregon State Police said.

OSP troopers and other emergency personnel responded around 3 p.m. to the crash near milepost 38, five miles east of Gates, Captain Tim Fox said.

A preliminary investigation found that Scott Zadow, 43, of Portland, was heading east at the wheel of a silver Ford F-150 pickup when he crossed into the oncoming, westbound lane and sideswiped a Nissan Pathfinder driven by a 42-year-old Canby man, Fox said.

The F-150 continued westbound and collided with a VW Passat driven by John Berquist, 50, of Turner.

Fox said Berquist sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene. Zadow was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing, Fox said, asking anyone with information to contact OSP.

Oregon State Police were assisted at the scene by the Gates Fire Department and ODOT.