NE Bend construction crew hits natural gas line; leak closes some streets

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A construction crew struck a two-inch natural gas line in northeast Bend on Monday morning, prompting street and lane closures in the Empire Avenue area that could last several hours, an official said.

The leak in an intermediate-pressure (50 pounds per square inch) natural gas line was reported around 8:20 a.m. at Empire Avenue and Blenheim Place, Deputy Fire Marshal Dan Derlacki said.

Bend Fire & Rescue crews were on scene, along with Cascade Natural Gas, Derlacki said. Bend police and public works departments are assisting with traffic control and road closures.

CNG crews were working to shut the gas line off, he said, adding that the gas was "just escaping to the atmosphere and no buildings are threatened.

Crews will remain on scene until the gas can be shut off, which Derlacki said most likely will take several hours.

Blenheim Place and Gloucester Lane were closed and the eastbound right lane of Empire Avenue was restricted, causing minor traffic delays.

"Please avoid the area if possible," Derlacki said.