Climber survives 240-foot fall at Smith Rock State Park

Accidents and Crashes

Conscious, breathing after fall from Monkey Face; flown to Bend hospital

TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 22-year-old climber rappelling down Monkey Face, a familiar feature of Smith Rock State Park, survived a roughly 240-foot fall Saturday afternoon, prompting a rescue effort and air ambulance flight to Bend, officials said.

Redmond Fire & Rescue crews and Deschutes County Sheriff’s deputies and Search and Rescue responded to the fall, reported around 2:20 p.m. at the popular climbing and hiking area, Battalion Chief Garrick Terry said.

The climber fell about 90 feet to the ground, then tumbled about 150 feet down a steep grade, coming to rest near the park’s trail system, Terry said.

Redmond firefighter-paramedics and sheriff’s deputies used Redmond Fire’s raft to cross the Crooked River and reach the climber. He was treated and prepared for a trip across the river to a waiting AirLink helicopter that flew him to St. Charles Bend.

The climber was conscious and breathing when he was brought to the air ambulance, according to sheriff’s Sgt. Troy Gotchy.

Terry said the state park ranger also assisted in the rescue operation, which took about an hour.