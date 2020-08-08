Prineville motorcyclist jailed after DUII crash on Juniper Canyon Road

Accidents and Crashes

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Prineville motorcyclist crashed into a fence after illegally passing a motorist on Juniper Canyon Road Friday night, lost consciousness for a time and was taken to the hospital, then to jail on DUII and reckless driving charges, Crook County sheriff’s deputies said.

Deputies were dispatched around 9:35 p.m. to the reported injury crash near milepost 1 on Southeast Juniper Canyon Road, Sgt. Mitch Madden said. Initial calls to 911 dispatchers said the motorcyclist was unconscious, but as deputies responded, the caller said the driver had regained consciousness and was upright and walking.

Deputies and Prineville police arrived and contacted the rider, Robert Davis, 45, who had been operating a black 2007 Kawasaki motorcycle.

Madden said an investigation found that Davis was heading south on the road when he illegally passed another southbound motorist in a no-passing zone. He then left the road, for unknown reasons, and crashed into a metal fence.

Davis was wearing a helmet, Madden said, but it came off during the crash.

Davis sustained several cuts on his head and body and was taken by lawn enforcement to St. Charles Prineville, where he was evaluated and released. He was then taken to the county jail and held on DUII and reckless driving charges.

Crook County Fire & Rescue also assisted at the scene, the sergeant said.