3-vehicle injury crash brings down power lines, shuts Hwy. 126 east of Powell Butte

Crash injures 3, knocks out power in immediate area

POWELL BUTTE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A three-vehicle injury crash in which one left the road, struck a power pole and brought down lines closed state Highway 126 east of Powell Butte for hours Wednesday morning, officials said.

Crook County Undersheriff James Savage said three people were injured, at least one seriously, and were taken to the hospital after the crash.

It was reported shortly before 6 a.m. in the area of milepost 11, west of Stillman Road and four miles east of Powell Butte, ODOT TripCheck indicated.

A detour was in place, but ODOT encouraged motorists to use an alternate route.

Oregon State Police and Crook County sheriff's deputies were called to the crash scene, as were Crook County Fire & Rescue medics.

Despite the detour, the crash and closure led to major traffic backups in the area.

An OSP spokesman said the road would remain closed until Power repair crews could remove the lines. The utility reported the resulting outage affected 66 customers in the area and estimated restoration of service before 1 p.m.

