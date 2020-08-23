Skip to Content
DCSO Search and Rescue assists injured horse rider at Quinn Meadow

Injured horse rider rescue Quinn Meadow DCSO SAR 823
Deschutes County Sheriff's Office
Deschutes County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue volunteers bring injured horse rider to waiting ambulance on Sunday.

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies and Search and Rescue volunteers came to the aid of a horse rider injured in a fall near Elk Lake on Sunday afternoon.

Dispatchers received a 911 call shortly before 1 p.m. from someone at the Quinn Meadow horse camp off the Cascade Lakes Highway who said a rider had fallen from her horse and sustained potentially serious injuries, said Deputy Joshua Westfall, assistant search and rescue coordinator.

It was later learned that the 60-year-old Toutle, Washington woman had been riding on the Quinn Creek Trail when her horse bucked her off, for an unknown reason, Westfall said.

Two sheriff’s deputies and a dozen SAR volunteers responded to the scene to assist. Westfall said the deputies reached the woman, about ¾ of a mile down the Quinn Creek Trail, around 1:45 p.m., with SAR volunteers arriving a short time later.

Members of the SAR medical team treated the woman, who was brought to the Quinn Meadow Trailhead by wheeled litter and waiting Sunriver Fire & Rescue medics around 3 p.m. She was then taken by ambulance to St. Charles Bend for further treatment, Westfall said.

