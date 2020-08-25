Firefighting pilot killed in helicopter crash on Mt. Hood National Forest

Accidents and Crashes

Was doing bucket drops on 1,100-acre White River Fire

GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. (KTVZ) – A firefighting pilot was killed Monday in a helicopter crash while helping fight an 1,100-acre wildfire on the Mt. Hood National Forest, officials said early Tuesday.

The Type 1 Kmax helicopter was dropping buckets of water on the White River Fire, burning in rough terrain, when the crash occurred, U.S. Forest Service spokeswoman Rachel Pawlitz said.

The Wasco County Sheriff’s Office and Forest Service air and ground resources responded immediately to the crash site. The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration have been notified, Pawlitz said.

“The firefighting community is heartbroken to learn of this tragic loss, and our condolences go out to the pilot’s family, friends and co-workers,” she said in a statement.

More than 300 people are fighting the week-old lightning-sparked White River Fire, 13 miles southeast of Government Camp and 20 miles west of Wamic. As of Monday, it had burned more than 1,100 acres and was 5% contained.