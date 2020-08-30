Tillamook bow hunter charged, killed by elk he had shot, wounded

Accidents and Crashes

TILLAMOOK, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A bow hunter who shot and wounded a bull elk in Tillamook on Saturday couldn't find it before night fell, so he went looking for it on Sunday -- but the animal charged, gored and fatally wounded him, Oregon State Police said.

Mark David, 66, of Hillsboro, was archery hunting on Saturday on private property near Trask Road East in Tillamook when he wounded the 5-by-5 bull elk, but was unable to find it before dark, troopers said.

David and the property owner tried to find the wounded bull elk around 9:15 a.m. Sunday. David found the bull and tried to kill it with his bow, but it charged him and gored him in the neck with its antlers, OSP reported.

The land owner tried to help David, but he sustained fatal injuries and died.

After an investigation, the elk was killed and the meat was donated to the Tillamook County Jail.

OSP was assisted by the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office, Tillamook Fire and Rescue and the Tillamook County medical examiner.