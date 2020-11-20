Redmond pedestrian killed in apparent hit-and-run crash

Accidents and Crashes

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Redmond pedestrian was struck and killed in an apparent hit-and-run crash Friday evening, but all vehicles involved were located by officers, police reported.

Police and fire medics responded around 6:10 p.m. to the reported crash on Northwest Sixth Street, just north of the intersection with Kingwood Avenue, Lt. Curtis Chambers said.

The victim, an elderly Redmond man, died at the crash scene, Chambers said.

Police quickly learned the involved vehicle fled the scene afterward.

The investigation is still ongoing, Chambers said, but “we have located all the involved vehicles.”

Sixth Street was closed for several hours due to the crash investigation, but Chambers said it was expected to reopen around 10 p.m.

The lieutenant declined to provide other details, saying more information will be released on Saturday.