Serious-injury crash shuts Highway 97 north of Chemult

Crash north of Hwy. 58 junction one of several around region; amid icy streets

CHEMULT, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A multiple-vehicle, serious-injury crash prompted closure of U.S. Highway 97 north of Chemult on Monday morning, one of several crashes around the region as near-freezing temperatures made for slick, icy roadways.

The crash was reported around 11:15 a.m. near milepost 194, about a mile north of the Highway 97 junction with state Highway 58.

ODOT said several vehicles were involved (reportedly a semi-truck and four other vehicles) and a "long-term" closure was due, with a detour in place at Crescent via the Crescent Cutoff Road and Highway 58. An air ambulance reportedly was sent to the scene.

Another late-morning crash involved two vehicles on Highway 97 just north of Empire Avenue. Both southbound lanes were closed for a time, but one reopened before noon, ODOT reported.

