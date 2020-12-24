One lane of Highway 97 reopens after Redmond crash

Accidents and Crashes

(Update: One southbound lane reopens)

'Extensive closure' due; detour in place

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A serious-injury crash closed U.S. Highway 97 on the north end of Redmond for a time Thursday morning, officials said.

The crash was reported just after 9 a.m. in the area of milepost 119, near the junction with O'Neil Highway, initial reports indicated.

ODOT said it anticipated an "extensive closure" and that a detour was put in place via Canal Boulevard and the O'Neil Highway. One southbound lane reopened around 10:30 a.m.

A Life Flight helicopter was called to the crash scene to transport a patient.

We'll have more details as we get them from officials.