Three-vehicle injury crash blocks lanes of Hwy. 97 on Bend’s north end

Accidents and Crashes

Freezing fog makes for slick roads; some Redmond flights delayed

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – An injury three-vehicle crash closed three of the four lanes on U.S. Highway 97 at Bend’s north end for a time Monday morning, as freezing fog caused slick roads around the region.

The crash was reported shortly before 11 a.m. on the highway north of Cooley Road, near Deschutes Memorial Gardens, initial reports indicated.

ODOT reported around 11:20 a.m. that both southbound lanes and one northbound lane were closed due to the crash, urging motorists to “avoid travel in the area for now if possible.”

Before noon, ODOT reported both southbound lanes remained closed, but both northbound lanes were open so traffic could get by the scene as vehicles were removed and debris cleaned up.

Follow traffic updates on our ODOT TripCheck page. We’ll have more details as available.

Much of Central Oregon was under a freezing fog advisory Monday until 10 a.m., later extended to 1 p.m.

The fog delayed several flights into and out of Redmond Airport, where visibility was just a quarter-mile early Monday morning and up to three miles by midday. But other flights were arriving or departing on time -- check their Flight Status page for the latest.