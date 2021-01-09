Cessna passenger jet crashes on Warm Springs Indian Reservation

Accidents and Crashes

Can carry 11 passengers; military, OSP plane spot wreckage in Mutton Mtns.

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Cessna Citation passenger jet that can carry up to 11 passengers crashed Saturday in the Mutton Mountains area of the Warm Springs Indian Reservation, Police Chief Bill Elliott confirmed.

Federal Aviation Administration air traffic controllers lost communication with the Cessna Citation 560 around 1:30 p.m. near the small community of Pine Grove, just north of the reservation boundaries, FAA spokeswoman Arlene Salac said.

The FAA issued an alert notice shortly before 2 p.m. to public safety agencies, pilots and airports, alerting them of the missing aircraft, as search and rescue efforts got underway, Salac said.

No initial details were released regarding the number of people aboard the plane, or its origin or destination points.

Elliott said the Warm Springs Dispatch Center received a report around 2:30 p.m. from Seattle Air Traffic Control of the possible plane crash in the area of the Mutton Mountains, located in the northeast corner of the reservation.

The crash was confirmed by a U.S. Air Force military flyover, as well as an Oregon State Police aircraft, Elliott said.

While the jet is capable of carrying up to 11 passengers, the police chief said the number of passengers on the plane had not been confirmed.

Warm Springs police responded, with the assistance of Warm Springs Fire and Safety, the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office and OSP. Wasco County SAR is also en route to assist, Elliott said in a news release early Saturday evening.

The plane crash site is near the S-390 road, accessible from the S-300/Highway 3 from Schoolie Flat and Simnasho.

“Road conditions make access difficult, due to snow and mud,” Elliott said in a news release, adding that “officers are utilizing ATVs to reach the crash site.”