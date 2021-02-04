Skip to Content
Accidents and Crashes
Fatal 2-vehicle crash closes Century Drive in southwest Bend

Fatal crash late Thursday morning prompted closure of SW Century Drive in Bend
Bend police blocked off stretch of Century Drive after fatal crash Thursday

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A fatal two-vehicle crash late Thursday morning on Century Drive in southwest Bend will have the road closed for an investigation for several hours, police said.

The crash was reported around 11:45 a.m. in the area of Century Drive and East Campbell Road, in the area of Mount Bachelor Village, Lt. Clint Burleigh said.

Century Drive will be closed between Reed Market Road and Mammoth Drive for the next few hours, Burleigh said.

People coming from Mt. Bachelor will be directed to travel through Sunriver instead, he said. Other drivers also were urged to use alternate routes.

