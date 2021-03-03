Two Bend residents escape serious injury in Sisters single-engine plane crash

Accidents and Crashes

Deputies say pilot was attempting to land at Sisters Eagle Airport

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two Bend residents sustained non-life-threatening injuries Wednesday evening when their single-engine plane struck a treetop and crashed in a field while trying to land at Sisters Eagle Airport, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said.

Deschutes County 911 dispatchers received a report just before 5:45 p.m. of a plane crash into a field south of East Sun Ranch Drive and west of Camp Polk Road, Sgt. Jayson Janes said.

Deputies arrived in about two minutes and learned two people had been in the plane at the time of the crash and got out on their own afterward, Janes said.

The pilot, a 23-year-old Bend woman, received non-life-threatening injuries and was taken by private vehicle to St. Charles Bend.

The passenger, a 24-year-old Bend man, received minor injuries and was evaluated by Sisters-Camp Sherman Rural Fire District medics at the scene but did not need transport to the hospital.

Janes said an initial investigation determined the pilot was attempting to land at the airport on Barclay Drive when the plane made contact with the landing strip.

The plane then went airborne again, headed southwest over Camp Polk Road and struck the top of a tree before hitting the ground and coming to rest in a dry pond on private property in the 69000 block of Camp Polk Road, he said.

Federal Aviation Administration records show the 1972 Cessna 172G is owned by Outlaw Aviation LLC of Sisters.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will be conducting a follow-up investigation of the crash, the sergeant said.