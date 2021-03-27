Skip to Content
Injured hiker rescued at Smith Rock State Park

Deschutes County SAR, Redmond Fire crews come to aid of injured hiker at Smith Rock on Saturday
Deschutes County SAR, Redmond Fire crews come to aid of injured hiker at Smith Rock on Saturday

TERREBONNE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Portland-area woman was rescued Saturday afternoon after she became injured while hiking on Misery Ridge at Smith Rock State Park, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said.

Shortly after 4 p.m., county 911 dispatchers received a call from the 42-year-old Beaverton woman, who said she could not walk and needed help, according to Deputy Kyle Joye, assistant search and rescue coordinator.

Crews responding to the scene included 11 Sheriff’s Search and Rescue volunteers, a deputy and the Redmond Fire Department, Joye said.

Two SAR volunteers were hiking Misery Ridge at the time of the call and were notified by emergency pagers. They arrived within a half-hour of the call and began to provide initial patient care and work on extrication plans.

The other SAR members and Redmond Fire personnel hiked to the woman’s location with a wheeled litter, Joye said. She was placed in the litter and taken down the Mesa Verde Trail to the Crooked River. She was then shuttled across the river in a Redmond Fire Department rubber raft and taken by ambulance to St. Charles Redmond for further treatment.

