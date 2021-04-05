SUV smashes into Bend’s Five Guys; no injuries, driver cited

Accidents and Crashes

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – No one was injured, but a Bend driver was cited Monday after police say his foot slipped from the brake to the gas pedal as he parked, sending his SUV smashing into the front of Five Guys Burger and Fries.

Officers responded just after 1 p.m. to the reported crash at the restaurant on Northeast Emerson Avenue, Lt. Juli McConkey said.

They soon learned there had been no reported injuries to the driver, his passenger, the employees or customers, she said.

The 67-year-old driver said he was trying to park in a parking stall when his foot slipped onto the gas, causing him to accelerate into the building.

He was issued citations for traffic violations, the lieutenant said.