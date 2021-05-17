Bend man charged with DUII, assault in Hwy. 26 three-vehicle head-on crash

Accidents and Crashes

All three drivers taken to hospitals after unsafe pass attempt, OSP says

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (KTVZ) – Three drivers were taken to hospitals after an unsafe pass attempt led to a crash Sunday night on U.S. Highway 26 on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation, Oregon State Police said. One driver later was cited on DUII, assault and other charges.

OSP troopers and other first responders were called to the three-vehicle crash around 9:50 p.m. on Highway 26 near milepost 97, Captain Tim Fox said.

A preliminary investigation found that a 20-year-old Bend man was heading east at the wheel of a pickup and attempted an unsafe pass of a car driven by a 69-year-old Bend man, Fox said. The pickup collided with a car driven by a 22-year-old Sandy man, then with the other Bend man’s car.

The man from Sandy was flown by Life Flight helicopter to St. Charles Bend. The 20-year-old was taken to the Bend hospital by ambulance and the 69-year-old was taken by ambulance to St. Charles Madras.

The younger Bend man was taken into custody after release from the hospital and taken to the Jefferson County Jail, where he was cited on charges of DUII, third- and fourth-degree assault, reckless driving and reckless endangering, the OSP captain said.

The crash and investigation closed Highway 26 Sunday night. OSP was assisted by Warm Springs EMS, the Warm Springs Police Department and ODOT.