Three Bend teens seriously injured in early-AM crash on Skyliners Road

Accidents and Crashes

'Alcohol appears to be a factor,' deputies say

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Three Bend 16-year-olds were seriously injured in a rollover crash early Thursday morning on Skyliners Road west of Bend, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said, adding that alcohol appears to be a factor.

Around 1 a.m., deputies received a call on the single-vehicle crash on Skyliners Road at the bridge near Skyline Drive, Sergeant Jayson Janes said. The caller said the vehicle had rolled and was on its top, with one of three injured occupants trapped inside.

Bend Fire and Rescue crews removed the trapped teen from the 1997 Honda CRV, and all three 16-year-old males were taken to St. Charles Bend with serious injuries, one by helicopter and the other two by ambulance, Janes said.

The crash is still being investigated, with more information to be released later, Janes said. “Alcohol appears to be a factor in this crash,” he added.

The sheriff’s office was assisted at the scene by Bend police and fire departments, Air Link and Deschutes County Public Works.