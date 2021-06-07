Accidental gunshot injures 2 at Madras Truck Stop

Accidents and Crashes

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – An apparently accidental gunshot as a group of friends had breakfast Sunday morning at the Madras Truck Stop injured two people, police said.

Police responded around 9 a.m. to the reported gunshot at the truck stop on South Highway 97, Detective Sergeant Steve Webb said Monday.

Before they arrived, they learned the 19-year-old male had left and got a ride to St. Charles Madras. The female, also 19, remained on scene and later was taken by ambulance to the hospital, Webb said.

An investigation found that a group of friends had gone to the truck stop to have breakfast, Webb said. One of the men in the group had an unsecured gun in his sweatshirt pocket.

While at the table, there was an unintentional discharge of the gun and one round was fired. Webb said it injured the male’s hand and the lower leg of the female sitting next to him. Both injuries were non-life-threatening.

“Although this appears to be an unintentional discharge, this incident is being investigated,” Webb wrote in a news release, “and results of the investigation will be forwarded to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office.”