Fatal NE Bend vehicle-pedestrian crash closes Third Street (Hwy. 20/Business 97)

Accidents and Crashes

Traffic detoured onto Bend Parkway

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Northeast Third Street in Bend Monday night, police confirmed.

Officers were dispatched around 9:22 p.m. to the vehicle-vs.-pedestrian crash in the area of Third Street (also Business Highway 97 and Highway 20) and Mervin Sampels Road, Sergeant Rob Emerson said.

The injuries to the pedestrian were fatal, Emerson said.

Police were on scene investigating the crash, he said, and traffic will be affected for several hours.

Emerson said the driver stopped after the crash and is cooperating in the investigation.

The road was closed in both directions. ODOT advised around 10:30 p.m. that Third Street/Hwy. 20 remained closed southbound from Empire Avenue, with a detour onto the Bend Parkway, where a paving project was halted for the night, and northbound from about Revere Avenue.

Track traffic updates at our ODOT TripCheck page. We’ll have more details as they become available.