One driver killed, second seriously injured in Highway 97 head-on crash north of La Pine

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) – One driver was killed and another was flown to St. Charles Bend with serious injuries after a two-vehicle head-on crash that closed US Highway 97 about nine miles north of La Pine late Sunday morning, authorities said.

The cross-over crash, reported shortly before noon, closed the highway at milepost 159, and the Oregon Department of Transportation warned of lengthy delays.

A detour was put in place, sending southbound traffic on Vandevert Road to Century Drive and La Pine State Recreation Road, while northbound traffic used those streets in the other direction, ODOT Region 4 spokeswoman Kacey Davey said.

Earlier, Deschutes County 911 dispatchers said motorists reported a traffic backup all the way to La Pine to the south.

