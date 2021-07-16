Skip to Content
Accidents and Crashes
Seriously injured mountain biker rescued on Swampy Lakes Trail

Deschutes County Sheriff's Search and Rescue volunteers bring injured mtn. biker to waiting Life Flight helicopter Thursday evening
Deschutes County Sheriff's Office
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue came to the aid Thursday evening of a mountain biker who was seriously injured on the Swampy Lakes Trail southwest of Bend, officials said.

County 911 dispatchers received a call around 5 p.m. reporting the injured mountain biker, a 55-year-old Bend man, about two miles from the Swampy Lakes Sno-Park, said Deputy Kyle Joye, assistant Search and Rescue coordinator.

Ten SAR volunteers and a deputy responded, Joye said. Another volunteer was in the area and headed o the scene on his own mountain bike, arriving within a half-hour of the call, and provided medical aid while waiting for the others to arrive.

After an initial evaluation, an air ambulance was called in and a LifeFlight helicopter responded. Over the next hour, the other SAR volunteers arrived on foot and by ATV and LifeFlight landed a short distance away.

Around 7:25 p.m., the injured man was brought to the waiting helicopter and flown to St. Charles Bend with life-threatening injuries, Joye said. The volunteers then escorted the man’s family down the trail and back to the sno-park, where other family members were waiting.

KTVZ news sources

