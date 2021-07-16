Seriously injured mountain biker rescued on Swampy Lakes Trail

Accidents and Crashes

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue came to the aid Thursday evening of a mountain biker who was seriously injured on the Swampy Lakes Trail southwest of Bend, officials said.

County 911 dispatchers received a call around 5 p.m. reporting the injured mountain biker, a 55-year-old Bend man, about two miles from the Swampy Lakes Sno-Park, said Deputy Kyle Joye, assistant Search and Rescue coordinator.

Ten SAR volunteers and a deputy responded, Joye said. Another volunteer was in the area and headed o the scene on his own mountain bike, arriving within a half-hour of the call, and provided medical aid while waiting for the others to arrive.

After an initial evaluation, an air ambulance was called in and a LifeFlight helicopter responded. Over the next hour, the other SAR volunteers arrived on foot and by ATV and LifeFlight landed a short distance away.

Around 7:25 p.m., the injured man was brought to the waiting helicopter and flown to St. Charles Bend with life-threatening injuries, Joye said. The volunteers then escorted the man’s family down the trail and back to the sno-park, where other family members were waiting.