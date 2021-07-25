Extensive search for missing, fallen climber on Mount Jefferson continues for third day

Accidents and Crashes

Witness lost sight of Salem man after he fell several hundred feet

ALBANY, Ore. (KTVZ) -- An extensive search for a missing climber from Salem who reportedly fell several hundred feet during a descent of Mount Jefferson was in its third day Sunday, Linn County Undersheriff Paul Timm said.

Around 11:45 a.m. Friday, Linn County dispatchers received information regarding a climber falling during a descent on Mount Jefferson. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office received the initial information and started sending resources to the area and planning for a rescue.

Linn County deputies responded as well and have led the search efforts with the Linn County Search and Rescue Team, Timm said in a news release Sunday, which continues below.

Areas of Mount Jefferson often receive a multi-county response due to the resources needed and county borders in the area.

Deputies learned Steven Vanpelt, 33, of Salem was descending the 10,495-foot peak when he fell in extreme, mountainous terrain. A witness described losing sight of Vanpelt after he fell several hundred feet.

Deputies have called for help from multiple teams throughout Oregon, as teams exhaust themselves in the search effort. Corvallis Mountain Rescue, Eugene Mountain Rescue, Deschutes Mountain Rescue and Portland Mountain Rescue have all responded to the area for the search effort. Multiple flights have been conducted by LifeFlight and the Oregon Army National Guard through the days following the initial report.

A large search effort continues after multiple days, using multiple rescue teams responding to the area. This area is extremely dangerous and requires technical mountaineers to traverse the mountainside. Vanpelt has not yet been located due to the terrain consisting of snow, cliffs, large boulders, crevices and rock scree.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office has also been assisted by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon Emergency Management, Idanha Fire Department and Detroit Fire Department.