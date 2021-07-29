Fatal two-vehicle crash shuts Hwy. 97 south of Madras; detour in place

Accidents and Crashes

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fatal two-vehicle crash closed U.S. Highway 97 south of Madras early Thursday afternoon and prompted the calling of two air ambulances to the scene, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 12:45 p.m. near milepost 105, about 10 miles south of Madras.

Oregon State Police Captain Tim Fox confirmed one fatality and three other people taken to area hospitals.

Jefferson County Sheriff Marc Heckathorn said the highway was closed between Jericho and Iris lanes and urged motorists to use state Highway 361 (the Old Culver Highway) as a detour.

ODOT's alert indicated an "extensive closure" was anticipated, with northbound traffic rerouted to the Culver Highway. "Motorists should avoid travel in the area for the time being," the agency said.

