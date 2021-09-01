Bend man, 27, killed in crash at Lake Billy Chinook

Accidents and Crashes

Sheriff says he was thrown from Jeep before it plunged into lake

CULVER, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 27-year-old Bend man was killed when his SUV left a road at Cove Palisades State Park, rolled down a steep embankment and landed in Lake Billy Chinook, Sheriff Marc Heckathorn said Wednesday.

A deputy was advised around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday of a possible crash south of the Crooked River Day use Area at the state park, Heckathorn said. A camper was overdue in arriving at a campsite, and family members found some skid marks along Jordan Road, leading down the steep embankment into the water, then called dispatch for help.

Deputy David Poole responded and found a debris field, along with a deceased man who had been thrown from a vehicle, which was not visible but presumed to be in the lake, the sheriff said.

Heckathorn and Detective Cory Skidgel responded about an hour after first word of the crash.

An investigation determined that Joseph Wylder had left his Bend home around 9:30 p.m. Monday and failed to negotiate a corner on Jordan Road, rolling his 1999 Ford Expedition into the lake.

Wylder’s dog was with him at the time, but was found and returned to the family, Heckathorn said, adding that neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be factors in the crash.

“The crash appears to be a tragic accident, and we are saddened for the family’s loss and offer them our thoughts and prayers,” Heckathorn wrote in a Facebook posting.

The sheriff also thanked Jefferson County Fire & Rescue for assisting in the recovery efforts and to Bobby McDonald’s crew at Ira’s Towing for responding to remove the vehicle from the lake.

They were assisted by three divers from the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office who helped locate the car and connect tow cables. “All of the help was deeply appreciated,” Heckathorn said.

Jordan Road was closed for about 90 minutes during the recovery process. The sheriff said the release was delayed a day “out of respect to the family, allowing family members time to all be notified.”