Car-semi crash shuts Highway 97 near Sunriver; detour in place

SUNRIVER, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A major crash involving a semi-truck and passenger vehicle closed U.S. Highway 97 near Sunriver for several hours overnight and into the Thursday morning commute, with a detour in place.

ODOT said the crash, reported around 1 a.m., closed the highway near milepost 160 and Vandevert Road, about 13 miles south of Bend. With a detour through Sunriver in place, they urged drivers to use alternate routes. The crash also reportedly sparked a fire in the area.

We'll have updates as they area available. Check ODOT's updates at our TripCheck page.