Florence woman killed in head-on collision with semi-truck on Hwy. 58 west of Oakridge

OAKRIDGE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A Florence woman was killed on state Highway 58 west of Oakridge early Wednesday morning when her car crossed the center line and collided with an oncoming semi-truck, Oregon State Police reported.

Troopers and emergency personnel responded just after 1 a.m. to the reported crash near milepost 26, eight miles west of Oakridge, troopers said.

A preliminary investigation found that Ellen Fiske, 52, of Florence, was driving an eastbound Honda Civic when she crossed into the oncoming lane and struck a Peterbilt commercial motor vehicle driven by a 48-year-old Klamath Falls man.

Fiske died at the scene, while the truck driver was uninjured, troopers said.

Highway 58 was closed by the crash and investigation for about two hours, with lanes restricted for another five hours.

OSP was assisted at the scene by ODOT and the Lowell Fire Department.