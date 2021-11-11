Skip to Content
Accidents and Crashes
Oregon State Police trooper critically injured in crash during pursuit

ST. HELENS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fleeing suspect’s vehicle rammed an Oregon State Police patrol car during a pursuit west of St. Helens on Thursday afternoon, critically injuring the trooper, according to the agency.

The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 30 near milepost 31, troopers said.

The trooper was taken by ambulance to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland, where OSP said he was in critical condition. His name was not released.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the investigation. OSP said it was not releasing more information.

