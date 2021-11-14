Hay truck flips, spills load on Reservoir Road in Crook County; no serious injuries

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A hay truck driver and passenger escaped serious injury Saturday afternoon when their truck overturned and load of hay spilled near Prineville Reservoir, Crook County sheriff’s deputies said.

Deputies were dispatched around 1:40 p.m. to the reported single-vehicle crash on Southwest Reservoir Road near milepost 8, Sergeant Mitch Madden said.

When deputies arrived, Alfalfa Fire and Rescue medics already were on scene, evaluating the driver, a 30-year-old Baker City man, and passenger. Neither were taken to the hospital, Madden said, adding that the driver had a small cut to his nose and the passenger was unhurt.

Deputies determined the driver was heading east, hauling several tons of grass hay, and negotiated a corner when the load apparently shifted, causing the truck to roll onto its side.

Madden said deputies and the driver were unable to determine why the load shifted, but deputies said speed did not appear to be a factor in the crash. No citations were issued.

Reservoir Road was reduced to one lane as the tractor-trailer partially blocked the eastbound lane. One of the truck’s diesel tanks was punctured, causing a fuel spill and call-out of SMAF Environmental to conduct clean-up.

Consolidated Towing and the Crook County Road Department also were sent to the scene to assist, Madden said.