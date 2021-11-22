Pedestrian struck, seriously injured while walking in NW Redmond street

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A pedestrian walking in a northwest Redmond street was struck and seriously injured by a vehicle early Sunday morning, police said.

Officers responded around 2:45 a.m. to the area of Northwest 19th Street and Greenwood Avenue on the reported crash, Lt. Jesse Petersen said.

An investigation determined a male adult was walking in the northbound lane of 19th Street when he was struck by a vehicle traveling north, Petersen said.

The driver reported the collision to 911, remained on scene and was cooperative in the investigation, the lieutenant said.

The pedestrian sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital by Redmond Fire & Rescue medics. The accident remains under investigation, Petersen said Monday, and no citations have been issued. No other information will be released, he added.

Redmond police thanked Oregon State Police and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in the investigation.