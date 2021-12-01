Madras man killed in Highway 197 rollover crash near Dufur

DUFUR, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 25-year-old Madras man was killed Wednesday morning in a rollover crash on U.S. Highway 197 about two miles north of Dufur, Oregon State Police reported.

Troopers and other emergency personnel responded around 8:25 a.m. to the single-vehicle crash on Highway 197 near milepost 11.

A preliminary investigation found that Garet Nunnery of Madras was driving an Acura TL northbound that drifted onto the southbound shoulder and rolled several times, troopers said. Nunnery sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene.

The crash and investigation closed Highway 197 for about 3 ½ hours.

OSP was assisted at the scene by the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office, Dufur Fire and Rescue and ODOT.