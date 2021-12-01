Three people killed in wrong-way head-on crash on Interstate 84 near The Dalles
THE DALLES, Ore. (KTVZ) – Three people were killed Tuesday evening in a fiery, head-on crash involving a wrong-way driver on Interstate 84 near The Dalles, Oregon State Police reported.
OSP troopers and other emergency personnel responded around 5:25 p.m. to the reported crash in the eastbound lanes of the freeway, about two miles east of The Dalles.
Troopers said a preliminary investigation found Colin Leas, 32, of McMinnville, was driving a Subaru Forester westbound in the eastbound lanes when he crashed head-on into an eastbound Kia Sorrento driven by Jessica Treadwell, 35, of Condon.
Both vehicles became engulfed in flames immediately after impact, OSP said.
Leas, Treadwell and a passenger in the Kia, Lorena Sparkman, 56, of Condon, died at the scene.
The crash closed the eastbound lanes of I-84 for about 2 ½ hours, OSP said. Troopers were assisted by The Dalles Police Department, Wasco County Sheriff’s Office, Mid-Columbia Fire and Rescue and ODOT
