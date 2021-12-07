La Pine firefighters extricate driver after car-pickup crash on Day Road

LA PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- La Pine firefighter/paramedics were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash late Monday afternoon involving a sedan that under rode a large lifted pickup truck on Day Road near Frances Lane.

La Pine Rural Fire Protection District firefighters arrived after the call shortly before 5 p.m. to find the driver of the sedan trapped and requiring significant extrication effort due to the damage to the vehicle. Driver of the pick up did not request any treatment on scene.

Firefighters responded with two QRUs (Quick Response Units)/command units, a rescue/engine and two medic units. Sunriver Fire provided assistance with a third medic unit.

The driver was extricated and transported within 25 minutes of the firefighter’s arrival and was entered into to the trauma system at St. Charles Bend.

Ground transport was necessary, as air evacuations services were grounded due to weather.

Law enforcement is investigating the cause; traffic was stopped on Day Road for more than an hour.