Driver killed in Hwy. 26 crash on Warm Springs Indian Reservation

WARM SPRINGS, Ore. (KTVZ) – A driver was killed in a crash Friday night on U.S. Highway 26 on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation that shut down a 25-mile stretch of the highway for several hours, authorities said.

The crash occurred near milepost 75, in the area of the Bear Springs turnoff, fire officials and ODOT reported.

Tribal Police Lt. Ron Gregory confirmed Saturday that a driver died at the scene and said more information would be forthcoming later.

The highway was closed between mileposts 71 and 96, with drivers urged to use alternate routes, such as highways 35 and 216.

The highway didn’t reopen until early Saturday.

We’ll have more details as they are available.