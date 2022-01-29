Two people killed in crash of plane landing at Salem Municipal Airport

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two people were killed Saturday afternoon in the crash of a small plane apparently during landing at Salem Municipal Airport, police said.

Salem police and firefighters were dispatched around 3 p.m. to the reported crash at the airport, also known as McNary Field.

They arrived to find the aircraft had crashed near the end of a runway. Initial witness statements indicated the plane was attempting to land when the crash occurred, officers said.

Both occupants of the plane died at the scene, police said. They have not been identified.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board were called in to conduct an investigation.