Portland man dies in skiing accident at Mt. Hood Meadows

MOUNT HOOD, Ore. (AP) — A Portland man has died in a skiing accident at Mt. Hood Meadows, the ski resort said.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Mt. Hood Meadows Ski Patrol responded to a report of a skiing accident on Four Bowl, which is an advanced trail, shortly after lifts opened at 9 a.m. Sunday, said Dave Tragethon, a spokesperson for Mt. Hood Meadows.

Tragethon said the accident is still under investigation, but officials believe the 30-year-old skier lost control on the Ridge Run trail before going off trail and sliding down the Four Bowl trail.

The skier was taken to the Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital Mountain Clinic, but all attempts to revive him were unsuccessful, Tragethon said.

The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Officials have not released the name of the man who died.