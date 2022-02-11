Skier killed in crash on slopes of Mt. Bachelor; second tragedy in two days

(Update: Second skier dies in crash at resort)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – For the second time in two days, a skier has suffered fatal injuries in a crash on Mt. Bachelor, resort officials confirmed Saturday afternoon.

The Mt. Bachelor Ski Patrol responded around 12:35 p.m. to a skier injury, resort spokeswoman Leigh Capozzi said. After assessing the injuries, Ski Patrol contacted Deschutes County 911 to dispatch a medical helicopter.

The skier, a 60-year-old man who was wearing a helmet, was taken by ski patrollers to the First Aid Room at West Village, where care was transferred to Bend Fire & Rescue, Capozzi said. A medical helicopter landed, but ultimately was called off, she said.

“Unfortunately, the skier succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at approximately 1:25 p.m.,” the resort statement said.

“The team at Mt. Bachelor is heartbroken to learn of our guest’s tragic passing and offers our deepest sympathies and support to his family and friends,” Capozzi concluded.

Initial reports indicated the skier struck a tree.

On Friday afternoon, a 66-year-old male skier died despite resuscitation efforts after an accident near the Outback chairlift.

One witness told NewsChannel 21 the man apparently had struck his head while on the Boomerang run. The man's name and hometown were withheld, pending family notifications.

Mt. Bachelor Ski Patrol responded around 12:25 p.m. to a skier injury, the resort said in a statement. Upon assessing the skier’s injuries, Ski Patrol called 911 to dispatch a medical helicopter.

The man, who also had been wearing a helmet, was transported by ski patrollers to a landing zone in the West Village parking lot, where care was transferred to Bend Fire & Rescue medics. An air ambulance was called in and landed, but ultimately was called off.

“Unfortunately, the skier succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at approximately 1 p.m.,” the statement said.

“Our entire team at Mt. Bachelor is deeply saddened by our guest’s tragic passing and offers our deepest condolences and support to his family and friends,” concluded the statement, provided by Capozzi.

Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies were dispatched on a medical assist call and arrived to find CPR in progress on the man, Sergeant William Bailey said.

“Unfortunately and very sadly, the male did not survive,” Bailey said, adding that an active investigation was under way.

Another Mt. Bachelor skier on Friday, Alan Sawyers, said he was riding the Outback chair and could “see a guy laying next to a log on the ground, on the side of the run.”

Soon, he saw snowboarders coming down to check on him, and on his ski trip downhill saw two ski patrollers working to revive the man, performing CPR.

Sawyers was saddened to learn the man had passed away. He noted it had been “a great day” on the mountain, with many families enjoying the warmer weather and spring skiing and boarding conditions.