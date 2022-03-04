Skip to Content
Snowshoer twists knee during Tumalo Mtn. descent; DCSO Search and Rescue comes to her aid

Deschutes County Sheriff's Office
Deschutes County Sheriff's Search and Rescue volunteers reached injured snowshoer at Tumalo Mt. on skis, snowshoes

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A snowshoer from Redmond suffered a knee injury in a fall while descending Tumalo Mountain Friday morning, prompting a call for help and a rescue by Deschutes County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue.

County 911 dispatchers got a call around 7:25 a.m. regarding the injured female, an 18-year-old Redmond resident near the top of Tumalo Mountain, near Dutchman Flat Sno-Park, said Deputy Donny Patterson, assistant SAR coordinator.

She was reported to have fallen while descending the peak on snowshoes, causing her to twist her leg and suffer a knee injury, Patterson said. Others in her party were keeping her warm, but the injury inhibited her ability to continue her descent.

A deputy with the sheriff’s office Special Services Division called the reporting party, who said the female would need assistance with a litter to descend to the parking lot.

Ten Search and Rescue volunteers responded to a pager call to help and were able to reach the patient on backcountry skis and snowshoes, arriving around 10:25 a.m., Patterson said.

Members of the medical team assessed her physical condition and provided aid, placing her in a rescue sled. She was then taken about a mile down to the sno-park parking lot and helped into a personal vehicle, saying she would seek her own medical care.

