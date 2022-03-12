Skier, 71, dies at Mt. Ashland Ski Area

ASHLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 71-year-old skier at Mt. Ashland died Friday after being reported missing and found by searchers outside the resort’s boundary ropes, officials said Saturday.

The man, whose name has not been released, was reported missing Friday afternoon by his skiing partner, the resort said in a Facebook posting. A search was begun by Mt. Ashland Ski Patrol, assisted by Jackson County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue and a helicopter.

The man was found by Ski Patrol beyond the boundary ropes, at the intersection of the Dream and Rodger’s Way trails, the resort said. He was unresponsive, and lifesaving efforts were begun immediately.

The skier was brought by the search helicopter to the Mt. Ashland Ski Patrol room, and Ashland Fire and Rescue brought by ambulance to Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center in Medford, where he was pronounced dead.

“Everyone at Mt. Ashland has been devastated by this tragic event,” the resort said. “We are reminded by this tragedy that the mountains we love and provide us so much joy come with inherent risks. All of us here at the mountain offer our sincerest condolences to the family and friends who were affected by this loss.”