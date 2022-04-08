La Pine man electrocuted while delivering concrete blocks

La PINE, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 23-year-old La Pine man delivering concrete blocks was electrocuted Thursday when the boom of his truck touched overhead power lines, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said.

Sgt. Jayson Janes identified the man as Ethan Matthews. He said deputies were called shortly after 1 p.m. to the 15000 block of Davis Avenue.

Matthews was working for La Pine Redi-Mix and was unloading the concrete blocks at a project site, Janes said.

Attempts to reach company officials were unsuccessful.