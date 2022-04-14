Fatal crash closes Highway 97 lanes south of Redmond as new snowfall hits region

I-84 closed again in Eastern Oregon

REDMOND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A fatal crash occurred on U.S. Highway 97 south of Redmond as snow and ice slickened area roads Thursday morning, closing all but one lane of the highway for an “extended period,” authorities said.

The crash was reported shortly before 7 a.m. near milepost 125, about four miles south of Redmond, ODOT reported. Region 4 spokeswoman Kacey Davey said motorists should “expect extended delays, and use an alternate route if possible.”

Oregon State Police Captain Stephanie Bigman confirmed the crash resulted in at least one fatality, while several people had to be removed from vehicles with extrication tools.

Roads were snow-covered early Thursday as the latest surge of a spring storm brought more widespread snow across the region early Thursday, again prompting several crashes, before skies cleared later in the morning.

The latest snow and icy conditions also again closed Interstate 84 in northeast Oregon Thursday morning between Exit 216 east of Pendleton and Exit 302 near Baker City, ODOT reported.