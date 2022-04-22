Fatal collision of two pickup trucks closes U.S. Highway 20 east of Bend

(Update: ODOT confirms fatality)

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A pickup driver was killed Friday afternoon after losing control on rainy Highway 20 east of Bend and sliding into the path of another oncoming pickup, Oregon State Police confirmed at the scene.

The eastbound pickup driver lost traction on the rain-slickened highway and traveled into the oncoming lane, where it was struck broadside by the westbound pickup, the trooper said.

The crash was reported around 3:15 p.m. on Highway 20 east of the Powell Butte Highway, near the milepost 6 and the intersection with Byram Road to the north and Gosney Road to the south, ODOT TripCheck indicated.

“Expect extended delays and use an alternate route,” the ODOT advisory indicated.

We’ll have more details as available.