Rider bucked off horse, injured at Cyrus Horse Camp, flown to St. Charles Bend

CULVER, Ore. (KTVZ) – A woman suffered a broken leg when she was bucked off a horse at Cyrus Horse Camp on the Crooked River National Grassland Sunday morning and was brought to the field at Culver High School, then flown to St. Charles Bend.

Sheriff Marc Heckathorn said deputies, Jefferson County Fire and Jefferson County EMS were dispatched to the horse camp around 11:30 a.m. on the report of an injured horseback rider.

They arrived to learn the woman, 68, had an open fracture to her leg near the ankle after being bucked off a horse.

She was stabilized on scene and later taken to the Culver High School grass field, where an air ambulance landed to take the woman to the Bend hospital.