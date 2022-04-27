Oakridge man killed in pickup-semi crash on Highway 58

OAKRIDGE, Ore. (KTVZ) – An Oakridge man was killed Tuesday when his pickup truck crossed the center line of state Highway 58 west of Oakridge and collided head-on with a semi-truck, Oregon State Police reported Wednesday.

OSP troopers and other emergency personnel responded shortly before 5:30 p.m. to the reported crash near milepost 23, about 12 miles west of Oakridge.

A preliminary investigation found that Gary Elliot Jr., 27, of Oakridge, was driving a Ford F-150 heading east when he crossed the center line and collided with a westbound Peterbilt semi and trailer, driven by a 53-year-old Central Point man, troopers said.

Elliot Jr. sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene. The truck driver was uninjured.

The crash and investigation closed or slowed Highway 58 traffic for about six hours.

OSP was assisted at the crash scene by Dexter Fire & Rescue and ODOT.